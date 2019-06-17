Kate Middleton’s Wavy Cut Prada Pumps Are Back for Meeting With Queen Letizia

Kate Middleton mingled with European royals in style at the annual Order of Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle in London today.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge showed off a white Catherine Walker coatdress featuring black trim paired with a black hat from Lock & Co. For shoes, she recycled her go-to favorite Prada “Wavy-Cut” pumps.

(L-R): Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Kate Middleton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three has worn the same black suede heels featuring a pointy-toe silhouette and a chic cutout design on various occasions over the years. She first wore the sold-out style, which were originally priced at $750, in 2016 for the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards.

Kate Middleton (R) chatting with Queen Letizia, who is wearing a dress from Spanish label Cherubina. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton further accessorized her look with a black clutch and elegant pearl drop earrings. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain, who was snapped chatting with the British duchess, wore a white patterned dress from Spanish label Cherubina and pointy black leather stilettos.

A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing black suede Prada ‘Wavy-Cut’ pumps, which she’s worn on various other occasions. CREDIT: Shutterstock

