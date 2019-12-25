Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Kate Middleton-Approved Nike Sneakers Were Highly Coveted on the Resale Market in 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton, 2017, tennis, celebrity style, london, uk
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoppers are looking to score big savings on the Nike Air VaporMax, according to Love the Sales.

The discount shopping aggregator compiled searches from 4 million shoppers across 6 million products — determining that the VaporMax was the most hunted after shoe on its site. Searches for the shoe were 25% higher than queries for any other Nike product, with the Air Max 90 taking second place.

Interest in the Nike Air VaporMax may have surged in part due to “the Kate Middleton effect.” The Duchess of Cambridge, who often spikes sales for products she’s worn, she chose the VaporMax while playing tennis with children in 2017. It was a rare casual ensemble for Kate, who teamed the kicks with a quarter-zip and track pants.

kate middleton, nike air vapormax, white sneakers, tennis, leggings, quarter zip, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, takes part in a Tennis for Kids session during a visit at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) at the National Tennis CentreCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lawn Tennis Association, London, UK - 31 Oct 2017Duchess of Cambridge visited the LTA, the national governing body of tennis, where she was briefed on the organisations latest activities and objectives, and had the opportunity to watch a number of tennis demonstrations at the National Tennis Centre's on-court facilities.
Kate Middleton plays tennis with kids wearing the Nike Air VaporMax in London in 2017.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kate middleton, nike air vapormax, white sneakers, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lawn Tennis Association, London, UK - 31 Oct 2017
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Nike Air VaporMax sneakers.
CREDIT: Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock

The shoes are also more affordable than the duchess’ typical wares, with a price tag of $200 on Nike.com. The VaporMax has a breathable upper, with heel-to-toe cushioning and rubber pods in high-wear areas for enhanced durability. It comes in a slew of fun colorways, although Kate’s pair was understated white.

Nike Air VaporMax 2 Pure Platinum
Nike Air VaporMax 2 “Pure Platinum” for women.
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Sneakers $200
Buy it

While the VaporMax was the top searched for shoe on Love the Sales, it was the No. 2 most sought after fashion item, landing below the North Face’s 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket.

Apart from the VaporMax, other shoes to land in Love the Sales’ top 10 most searched for items included Hugo Boss’ Saturn trainers (No. 5), Adidas’ NMD R1 (No. 8) and Moschino’s Logo Strap Trainers (No. 9).

