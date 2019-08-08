Kate Middleton Wears Affordable New Balance Sneakers for the King’s Cup Sailing Race

Kate Middleton showed her love for New Balance sneakers again at the King’s Cup sailing race in Cowes on the Isle of Wight in England today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is competing on behalf of the royals’ charitable causes, went nautical, sporting a white waterproof softshell jacket courtesy of Gill Marine. The $155 coat features breathable construction and a fleece-lined interior ideal for staying warm while on the water.

Kate Middleton wearing a white Gill waterproof jacket with black shorts and grey New Balance runners. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old mother of three paired her Gill jacket with black shorts and comfortable-looking gray New Balance runners. The style is similar to the navy NB “Fresh Foam Cruz” sneakers she wore to visit the Irish Football Association in Windsor Park in Belfast this past February. The same model in gray is now on sale for just $50 on newbalance.com. Middleton topped things off with a navy blue cap.

Kate Middleton participating in the King’s Cup sailing race in Cowes on the Isle of Wight on Aug 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing gray New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

