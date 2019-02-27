Kate Middleton Plays Soccer in New Balance Sneakers in Northern Ireland

After arriving in Northern Ireland wearing a recycled red Carolina Herrera coat dress with L.K. Bennett boots, Kate Middleton changed into a sportier look to visit the Irish Football Association in Windsor Park in Belfast.

While there, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned more about the community’s football programs, including Shooting Stars, which encourages young girls to play the sport. For the outing, which showcased Middleton’s athletic side, she wore a navy quilted Barbour Longshore jacket over a white v-neck sweater with red and white stripes, black skinny jeans and navy New Balance runners.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Irish Football Association in Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal mother of three, who’s been a fan of New Balance for a while now, reached for the brand’s Fresh Foam Cruz sneakers in nubuck to take on the field. The affordable style retails at $90. Meanwhile, Prince William showed off retro blue and yellow Nike Pegasus ‘83 sneakers with a navy look for the occasion.

Kate Middleton wearing a white sweater with blue and red stripes, black jeans and New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s navy New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

