Kate Middleton Completes Her Somber Look With This $30 Sparkly Accessory at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton went for an appropriately somber look as she and the rest of the British royals honored fallen soldiers today at the Festival of Remembrance in Kensington, London.

Middleton sported a navy, long-sleeved dress with sheer black tights.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive to the Festival of Remembrance in London on Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA For shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge selected the same pumps she wore to last year’s Festival of Remembrance: Jimmy Choo’s Romy heels. The court shoes featured a pointed toe, a black velvet upper and a slim stiletto heel. While not available for purchase in the fabrication chosen by the duchess, the Romy can be shopped in suede at Farfetch.com for just under $600.

Kate Middleton’s Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Mega

To complete the look, the mother of three selected an Alexander McQueen clutch and a sparkly Zara headband. Puffy headbands are a major fall trend, and the Zara one is a relatively accessibly priced take on the fad — available on the brand’s site for just $30.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive to the Festival of Remembrance in London on Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA Held annually, the Festival of Remembrance is one of several events the British royal family attends to coincide with Remembrance Day, a U.K. memorial day honoring fallen soldiers. This year’s festival included performances from well-known entertainers such as Leona Lewis and James Blunt.

The 2019 event commemorates the 100th anniversary since the end of World War II and the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

