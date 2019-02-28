Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Looks Like a Modern Princess in Baby Blue & Heels She Loves in Northern Ireland

By Ella Chochrek
kate middleton, mulberry, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge waves as she visits the Braid Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, Britain, 28 February 2019. The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge are on a two-day royal visit to Northern Ireland.Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Northern Ireland, Ballymena, United Kingdom - 28 Feb 2019
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton looked like a 21st-century version of Cinderella as she stepped out for the second day of her Northern Ireland tour today.

Visiting the Cinemagic charity in Ballymena, the Duchess of Cambridge sported a baby-blue tailored coat by British brand Mulberry, a label that’s on heavy rotation in her closet. The coat was belted at the waist and had capelike detailing at the collar.

kate middleton, royal style, celebrity style, mulberry, rupert sanderson, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (R) meets members of the public as she visits the Braid Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, Britain, 28 February 2019. The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge are on a two-day royal visit to Northern Ireland.Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Northern Ireland, Ballymena, United Kingdom - 28 Feb 2019
Kate Middleton greeting members of the public in Northern Ireland on Feb. 28.
CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, the University of St. Andrews alum has a few favorites she tends to reach for — and she went with one of her staples for today’s outing. Middleton sported Rupert Sanderson’s Malory pump in navy suede. The style features a pointed toe and stiletto heel; it retails for £425 ($565).

Kate Middleton, rupert sanderson, celebrity shoe style
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Rupert Sanderson heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old duchess pulled together her look with a navy suede clutch with gold hardware by Jimmy Choo and a pair of sapphire earrings.

Kate Middleton, celebrity style, cape coat, baby blue, navy heels, rupert sanderson, jimmy choo clutch, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the charity Cinemagic at the Braid Centre, BallymenaPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Northern Ireland - 28 Feb 2019The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the Braid Centre, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. As well as meeting members of the public, Their Royal Highnesses visited the charity Cinemagic to see how they use film, television and digital technologies as a means to educate, motivate and inspire young people. Wearing Mulberry
Kate Middleton waving while visiting the Cinemagic charity.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the temperatures are still down in Northern Ireland, Middleton’s wardrobe the past two days has included some cheerful pastels that indicate she’s ready for spring.

The mother of three headed to the Empire Music Hall in Belfast yesterday wearing a sparkly mint Missoni dress with sheer sleeves and a low neckline that retails for almost $2,500. She teamed the dress with suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and mint green Kiki McDonough earrings.

