Kate Middleton Looks Like a Modern Princess in Baby Blue & Heels She Loves in Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton looked like a 21st-century version of Cinderella as she stepped out for the second day of her Northern Ireland tour today.

Visiting the Cinemagic charity in Ballymena, the Duchess of Cambridge sported a baby-blue tailored coat by British brand Mulberry, a label that’s on heavy rotation in her closet. The coat was belted at the waist and had capelike detailing at the collar.

Kate Middleton greeting members of the public in Northern Ireland on Feb. 28. CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, the University of St. Andrews alum has a few favorites she tends to reach for — and she went with one of her staples for today’s outing. Middleton sported Rupert Sanderson’s Malory pump in navy suede. The style features a pointed toe and stiletto heel; it retails for £425 ($565).

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Rupert Sanderson heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old duchess pulled together her look with a navy suede clutch with gold hardware by Jimmy Choo and a pair of sapphire earrings.

Kate Middleton waving while visiting the Cinemagic charity. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the temperatures are still down in Northern Ireland, Middleton’s wardrobe the past two days has included some cheerful pastels that indicate she’s ready for spring.

The mother of three headed to the Empire Music Hall in Belfast yesterday wearing a sparkly mint Missoni dress with sheer sleeves and a low neckline that retails for almost $2,500. She teamed the dress with suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and mint green Kiki McDonough earrings.

