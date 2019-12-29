Kate Middleton Wears a Printed Midi Dress + Chic Ankle Boots on Royal Hospital Visit

To commemorate the International World Health Organization’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife, Kate Middleton shared an open letter written to midwives across the U.K. — and she also revealed her outfit from a previously unseen visit to London’s Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit.
During the November visit, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a printed Michael Michael Kors midi dress with long sleeves and a V-neckline. While Kate’s chosen colorway is no longer available, the dress can be shopped in an on-trend leopard-print for $175 at Net-a-Porter.com.
Black ankle boots — which appeared to be fabricated in suede — completed Kate’s ensemble. She accessorized with her heart-shaped Kiki McDonough earrings (available for $3,435 at Neimanmarcus.com).
In her open letter, the University of St. Andrews alum thanks midwives for all that they do, writing “Your work often goes on behind the scenes, and away from the spotlight.”
“Your role in supporting this critical phase of development extends far beyond the complicated task of delivering a baby successfully,” she continued. “The help and reassurance you provide for parents to be and parents of newborns is just as crucial. It goes a long way in building parents’ confidence from the start, with lifelong impact on the future happiness of their children.”
Kate’s favorite shoe brands include Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Superga. It is uncertain what brand’s wares she wore to the Kingston Hospital.
