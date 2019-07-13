What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wore for Their Joint Wimbledon Appearance

Kate Middleton (L) and Meghan Markle watch the Wimbledon women's finals together on July 13.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made a joint appearance at Wimbledon to watch the women’s singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday.

The duchesses wore completely different looks for the occasion with Middleton, 37 sporting an elegant dark green Dolce & Gabbana dress boasting gold buttons and a bow detail. She paired the frock with pointy nude suede Emmy London Rebecca pumps and Asprey Woodland Oak Leaf diamond earrings.

(L-R): Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A beige leather Dolce & Gabbana Sicily tote bag and sunglasses completed the royal mother of three’s ensemble. Meanwhile, Markle, 37 dressed in a crisp white collared shirt tucked into a long white, blue and navy printed plissé skirt courtesy of Hugo Boss. The new mom accessorized with a small ivory handbag and sunglasses.

Kate Middleton wearing a green Dolce & Gabbana dress to watch the women’s singles final. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton’s younger sister Pippa also joined them in the Royal Box on Centre Court. The 35-year-old donned a ruffly white and blue floral print frock. Markle and Middleton attended Wimbledon together last year as well, just months after the former “Suits” actress married Prince Harry in the wedding of the year.

