Kate Middleton Recycles This 2012 Coat Dress With the Tiniest Purse

It may be a new year, but Kate Middleton still has the same clothes.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at the opening of the Victoria & Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland, wearing a dress that’s been in her wardrobe since 2012.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Dundee, Scotland, on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The blue and green tartan-print Alexander McQueen coat dress featured long sleeves and pointed shoulders, which Middleton paired with black tights and classic black pumps.

The shoes appeared to have a suede upper and came in a walkable chunky heel.

A closer look at Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The duchess completed her look with a green Manu Atelier handbag and elegant black gloves.

Accompanying her was Prince William, who wore a navy suit and black dress shoes, accessorizing with a patterned paisley tie. This marks the couple’s first joint engagement together in 2019.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Dundee, Scotland, on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Despite its memorable pattern, Middleton has worn the chic coat dress on another occasion. During a visit to St. Andrews School in 2012, the 37-year-old alum styled the dress more casually — paired with knee-high black boots with a mid-heel and zipper detailing at the inner calf. (A fitting look, considering she was playing field hockey with the school’s young students.)

Kate Middleton plays field hockey at St. Andrews School in 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see some of Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Top-to-Toe Evergreen

The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

Kate Middleton’s New Shoes Are Really Unexpected