Kate Middleton Kicks Off Ireland Trip in These On-Sale L.K. Bennett Booties

By Allie Fasanella
Kate Middleton and Prince William touched down in Northern Ireland today for a two-day trip.

The duchess kicked things off in recycled red Carolina Herrera wool and cashmere blend coat dress paired with black leggings and black suede lace-up ankle booties courtesy of L.K. Bennett. Middleton previously wore the same dress during a trip to Canada in 2016 and then again in 2017 in France.

Kate Middleton greets fans in Belfast wearing a red Carolina Herrera coat with black suede lace-up L.K. Bennett boots.
The mother of three reached for the same Marissa block-heeled boots for an appearance in London this month. The chic almond-toed style, which was originally priced at $495, is now on sale for 25 percent off.

Upon arriving in Belfast, the 37-year-old children’s mental health activist met with locals and visited the Irish Football Association in Windsor Park, where she changed into $90 New Balance sneakers to play soccer with kids.

Kate Middleton arrives in Northern Ireland for a two-day trip with Prince William on Wednesday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are also scheduled to pay a visit to the county of Fermanagh. Their trip will commence with a party at the Empire Music Hall back in Belfast.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s black suede L.K. Bennett Marissa boots.
Buy: L.K. Bennett Marissa boots $347 was $495
For more of Kate Middleton and her shoe style, check out the gallery.

