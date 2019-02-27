Kate Middleton Kicks Off Ireland Trip in These On-Sale L.K. Bennett Booties

Kate Middleton and Prince William touched down in Northern Ireland today for a two-day trip.

The duchess kicked things off in recycled red Carolina Herrera wool and cashmere blend coat dress paired with black leggings and black suede lace-up ankle booties courtesy of L.K. Bennett. Middleton previously wore the same dress during a trip to Canada in 2016 and then again in 2017 in France.

Kate Middleton greets fans in Belfast wearing a red Carolina Herrera coat with black suede lace-up L.K. Bennett boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three reached for the same Marissa block-heeled boots for an appearance in London this month. The chic almond-toed style, which was originally priced at $495, is now on sale for 25 percent off.

Upon arriving in Belfast, the 37-year-old children’s mental health activist met with locals and visited the Irish Football Association in Windsor Park, where she changed into $90 New Balance sneakers to play soccer with kids.

Kate Middleton arrives in Northern Ireland for a two-day trip with Prince William on Wednesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also scheduled to pay a visit to the county of Fermanagh. Their trip will commence with a party at the Empire Music Hall back in Belfast.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s black suede L.K. Bennett Marissa boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Kate Middleton and her shoe style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

All Eyes Are on Kate Middleton’s Romantic Gucci Dress and Glistening Oscar de la Renta Heels

Kate Middleton Puts a Royal Spin on the Hiking Boot Trend for First Public Engagement of 2019

Kate Middleton’s Church Outfit Included a Headband, Her Favorite Coat and Pumps