Kate Middleton Rewears One of Her Favorite Boots for the Great Outdoors

By Samantha McDonald
She might be the Duchess of Cambridge, but time and again Kate Middleton reminds us that she knows how to keep things casual.

After a hectic weekend of royal obligations, the duchess arrived at the English countryside of Keswick, Cumbria, appropriately dressed in an outdoorsy ensemble from head to toe.

Middleton — accompanied by husband Prince William — was decked out in a utilitarian khaki jacket by British brand Troy London, accentuated by an internal drawstring waist and monogrammed bone buttons. Layered over a white frill-neck top, the piece also stood out in contrast to her skinny black jeans, which made way for a pair of boots that eagle-eyed royal fashion fans would undoubtedly recognize.

The suede combat boots — designed by See by Chloé, an offshoot label of the French fashion house — featured leather trim detailing on a round-toe, lace-up base. Expectedly already sold out, the shoes are made even more distinctive for their heavy rubber sole and stacked heel.

Middleton has worn the boots in at least two other occasions this year.

For her first royal engagement of 2019, the duchess met with volunteers at King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in Islington, London, where she made headlines for an understated look composed of a Dubarry tweed jacket, similarly skinny jeans in olive and the See by Chloé shoes.

kate middleton, see by chloé, boots
Kate Middleton wears See by Chloé combat boots during a visit to King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in Islington, London.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

She also donned the pair during an appearance at the Scouts headquarters at London’s Gilwell Park in March, complementing the boots with a Barbour khaki jacket over a J.Crew sweater and the same black jeans.

kate middleton, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to the Scouts' Headquarters, Gilwell Park, Essex, UK - 28 Mar 2019The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park on 28th March to learn more about the organisation's new pilot to bring Scouting to younger children. The visit to Gilwell Park will also celebrate the site's 100th anniversary year. 2019 also marks the 100th anniversary of Gilwell Park, a site recognised internationally as the home of Scouting. Located on the edge of Epping Forest, it is a Scout campsite, training and adventure centre, and home to the organisation's UK headquarters. Each year, the Park welcomes thousands of Scouts, schools and youth groups to develop their character skills, including taking the initiative and tenacity employability skills such as leadership, teamwork and problem solving; and practical skills like cooking and first aid. Wearing John Lewis, Jacket, High-Street Brand, Wearing J. Crew, Sweater, Boots By See By Chloe
Kate Middleton steps into her See by Chloé combat boots during a trip to the Scouts headquarters at London’s Gilwell Park.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

