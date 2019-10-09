Kate Middleton Nails Bourgeois Style Teaming High Street Labels with These Luxury Shoes

Kate Middleton just proved she is queen of the high low mix. Today in London, during a visit to the city’s Natural History Museum, the Duchess of Cambridge looked dressed to kill.

She teamed a pair of $160 olive green culottes from British high-street label Jigsaw with a $50 eggplant-hued knit from from Warehouse, another British high-street stalwart.

Kate Middleton attends the Natural History Museum in London. CREDIT: Kate Middleton attends the Natural History Museum in London.

However, her accessories told a different story. She wore $430 chunky heeled loafers by luxury Italian label Tod’s and carried a $3660 top-handle purse by Chanel.

Both designer accessories came in a matching shade of Burgundy and perfectly complemented the autumnal colors of her outfit.

However, not only was the ensemble a lesson on the bourgeoise trend gaining ground for fall ’19, it was also a class act when it came to expensive dressing. They say good shoes will take you anywhere. It always pays to splurge on footwear because swanky shoes always elevate the perceived cost of an outfit. Though, admittedly a bag also helps do the trick.

Kate Middleton wears shoes by Tod’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last month Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex orchestrated a collaboration for the charity Smart Works which featured a suit from Jigsaw.

Next week the Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a tour of Pakistan with husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton attends the Natural History Museum in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

