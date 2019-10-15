Kate Middleton Glistens in Emerald Evening Gown & Silver Sandals in Pakistan

Kate Middleton dazzled in emerald tonight as she arrived at a reception in Islamabad, Pakistan, alongside husband, Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeved, sequined green gown by Jenny Packham, one of her favorite designers.

Underneath the sparkling dress, Middleton sported a pair of metallic sandals. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a leather upper and crisscross straps. The open-toe silhouette was perfect for showing off the duchess’ red pedicure.

Kate Middleton in a Jenny Packham dress and silver sandals in Pakistan on Oct. 15. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s sandals. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Earrings from O’nitaa London pulled together Middleton’s look.

Meanwhile, Prince William opted for traditional dress in a “sherwani” (a coatlike garment worn over a tunic shirt and loose trousers) by Naushemian, a Pakistani formal wear designer. The Duke of Cambridge completed his outfit with black velvet shoes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a reception in Pakistan, Oct. 15. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

This marked Middleton’s third — and most formal — ensemble of the day.

Middleton wore pants by Maheen Khan, a tunic by Catherine Walker, a scarf by Satrangi, Emmy London pumps and earrings by Zeen for a meeting in Islamabad with the prime minister in the afternoon.

Kate Middleton wears pants by Maheen Khan, tunic by Catherine Walker, scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Zeen and Emmy London shoes for a meeting with the prime minister in Islamabad, Oct. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the morning, the duchess wore a traditional blue kurta (long shirt), pants and scarf by local designer Maheen Khan, with earrings by Zeen and New Look pumps priced at under $40 as she visited Islamabad Model College for Girls.

Kate Middleton wears $38 New Look pumps for a visit to a school in Pakistan on Oct. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

