Kate Middleton Glistens in Emerald Evening Gown & Silver Sandals in Pakistan

Kate Middleton dazzled in emerald tonight as she arrived at a reception in Islamabad, Pakistan, alongside husband, Prince William.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeved, sequined green gown by Jenny Packham, one of her favorite designers.
Underneath the sparkling dress, Middleton sported a pair of metallic sandals. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a leather upper and crisscross straps. The open-toe silhouette was perfect for showing off the duchess’ red pedicure.
Earrings from O’nitaa London pulled together Middleton’s look.
Meanwhile, Prince William opted for traditional dress in a “sherwani” (a coatlike garment worn over a tunic shirt and loose trousers) by Naushemian, a Pakistani formal wear designer. The Duke of Cambridge completed his outfit with black velvet shoes.
This marked Middleton’s third — and most formal — ensemble of the day.
Middleton wore pants by Maheen Khan, a tunic by Catherine Walker, a scarf by Satrangi, Emmy London pumps and earrings by Zeen for a meeting in Islamabad with the prime minister in the afternoon.
In the morning, the duchess wore a traditional blue kurta (long shirt), pants and scarf by local designer Maheen Khan, with earrings by Zeen and New Look pumps priced at under $40 as she visited Islamabad Model College for Girls.
