Kate Middleton Serves Beer Wearing Sparkly $2,480 Missoni Dress & Nude Heels

After rocking $90 New Balance sneakers to play soccer with kids during the day, Kate Middleton stepped out in a glamorous head-to-toe look for an appearance at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with Prince William Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old mother of three showed off a $2,480 mint Missoni metallic lurex midi dress featuring a pleated skirt and sparkly semi-sheer sleeves paired with her go-to favorite nude pumps — Gianvito Rossi’s pointy-toed suede heels in Praline. The classic silhouette retails for $695.

Prince William and Kate Middleton depart The Belfast Empire Music Hall. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mental health activist further accessorized with an oatmeal-colored Mulberry Bayswater clutch bag and earrings. Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a navy blazer and pants, a white button-down shirt and dark brown suede lace-up shoes.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi suede pointy-toe pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the couple’s visit to the Empire Music Hall, the duke and duchess got the chance to channel their inner bartender, serving up beers behind the bar for guests. Middleton poured a pint of Harp Lager — a popular Irish beer — and earned a round of applause.

Kate Middleton wearing a Metallic Lurex midi dress with Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JFnIPdy9do — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

