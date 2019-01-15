Kate Middleton Puts a Royal Spin on the Hiking Boot Trend for First Public Engagement of 2019

Kate Middleton showed off her casual side this morning as she paid a visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in North London, her first public engagement following the Christmas holiday season.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated her 37th birthday last week, bundled up in a cozy olive green Dubarry Bracken twill jacket and matching skinny jeans. She embraced one of footwear’s hottest trends of the moment — fashionable hiking boots — wearing a rugged chocolate-brown suede pair from See by Chloé.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears See by Chloé hiking boots to visit a London community garden. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at the Duchess’ rugged boots. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

The boots featured a chunky rubber lugged sole and stylish stacked heel, as well as a leather tab on the heel embossed with the French brand’s logo. Though they are sold out at most retailers, German e-tailer My Theresa has the boots on sale for $311 (reduced from $445). They’re also available in a plaid-print calf-hair version for $378.

The duchess walks the grounds of the garden. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Opened in 2007 and run by community volunteers, the garden houses allotments for local residents as well as a “plot to plate” area for children that allows them to grow ingredients to make their own pizzas. The duchess toured the grounds and joined a group of schoolchildren in the garden’s open-air kitchen to roll dough and fire up some pizzas while she talked about her own favorite topping — bacon — and fielded a flurry of questions from the kids including whether the queen has ever enjoyed pizza. “That’s such a good question — I don’t know,” she reportedly responded. “Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”

The Duchess of Cambridge makes pizzas with a group of London schoolchildren. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Middleton spends much of her time in public in glamorous heels, she occasionally gets a chance to show off her flair for casual fashion when the occasion calls — to the delight of her many fans, who relish seeing this more relatable side to the famous royal. Her dressed-down outfits always manage to look effortlessly comfortable yet chic and impeccably put-together. She has one dependable, go-to pair of casual boots that has been in her wardrobe for more than a decade: Penelope Chilvers’ tall tassel-trimmed riding boots. The future queen consort has been spotted in them countless times, most recently for a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School last October.

Kate Middleton wears her trusty Penelope Chilvers riding boots in October 2018. CREDIT: Splash

