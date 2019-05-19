Kate Middleton Came in Like a Wrecking Ball Swinging in Hiking Boots in Intimate Royal Family Photos

The royal family is giving fans worldwide an intimate look at life behind the scenes in a new series of photos. Shared on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s official Kensington Royal account today, 1-year-old Prince Louis is seen taking some of his early steps, and Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, dip their toes in a pond.

Middleton is seen in a light blue top, jeans and black hiking boots while swinging on a round ball.

The caption noted that the garden was designed as part of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Back to Nature garden campaign, which emphasizes that “providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role” in early childhood development.

The activity coincides with the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show.

The Duchess and the children gathered moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the Back to Nature Garden.

Speaking to the BBC, Middleton said: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

