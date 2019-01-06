Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton’s Church Outfit Included a Headband, Her Favorite Coat and Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kate-middleton-blue
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
View Gallery 19 Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in their Sunday best today as they attended church services with Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham, England.

Duchess Kate Middleton chose a coat by Catherine Walker, which she has worn before while visiting Norway last year in February, with a polka dot dress by L.K. Bennett.

kate middleton, prince william
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Sunday church services in Sandringham, England.
CREDIT: Splash News
kate middleton, heels
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s pointed-toe heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the coat and matching headband from Jane Taylor with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps.

Prince William went for an all-black ensemble with a patterned red tie and black dress shoes as they headed into St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince William and Catherine, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge British Royals attend Sunday morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 06 Jan 2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal couple was joined by Queen Elizabeth II, who also chose a monochromatic look.

queen elizabeth ii, sandringham
Queen Elizabeth II wears a tan ensemble to attend Sunday church services in Sandringham, England.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The queen wore a camel coat with furry sleeves over a matching camel dress. She accessorized with a coordinating tan hat with an oversized bow and her favorite pearls.

See Kate Middleton’s style evolution before she was a duchess.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Dresses Like a Christmas Tree Again After Prince William Makes Fun of Her

Move Aside, Meghan and Kate: Queen Elizabeth II Shows Off Her Own Royal Style

What Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & the Rest of the Royal Family Wore on Christmas Day

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad