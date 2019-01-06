Kate Middleton’s Church Outfit Included a Headband, Her Favorite Coat and Pumps

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in their Sunday best today as they attended church services with Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham, England.

Duchess Kate Middleton chose a coat by Catherine Walker, which she has worn before while visiting Norway last year in February, with a polka dot dress by L.K. Bennett.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Sunday church services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the coat and matching headband from Jane Taylor with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps.

Prince William went for an all-black ensemble with a patterned red tie and black dress shoes as they headed into St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal couple was joined by Queen Elizabeth II, who also chose a monochromatic look.

Queen Elizabeth II wears a tan ensemble to attend Sunday church services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The queen wore a camel coat with furry sleeves over a matching camel dress. She accessorized with a coordinating tan hat with an oversized bow and her favorite pearls.

