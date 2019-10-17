Kate Middleton Avoided a Big Mistake by Wearing $37 Sneakers for Cricket Game in Pakistan

Today, on the third leg of their royal tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore and made a few stops, including one to the National Cricket Academy.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed (a tunic of varying lengths worn over pants that is the national dress of Pakistan). She began her morning ahead of the sporty outing wearing $312 Lucie pumps by J.Crew, but switched to sensible — and very affordable — $37 sneakers by British label Hampton Canvas when she stepped onto the field.

Kate Middleton plays cricket as she visits the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan, wearing a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and Hampton Canvas sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s $37 Hampton Canvas sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Royal fans may recall that the last time Middleton joined a cricket match in India, she wore a pair of wedge sandals; her flexible sneakers are a much more reasonable choice this go around.

Middleton wearing her Monsoon wedges during the royal visit to India and Bhutan in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William were joined by students for the game.

The Duke of Cambridge wore an all-blue look complete with a button-down top, navy slacks and a set of navy Nike sneakers with a yellow swoosh and white sole.

Prince William plays a game of cricket wearing Nikes at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal duo had a packed to-do list today including visiting the Badshahi Mosque, where they attended an interfaith meeting, and touring the Shaukat Memorial Cancer Hospital, which William’s late mother Princess Diana visited in 1991.

