All Eyes Are on Kate Middleton’s Romantic Gucci Dress and Glistening Oscar de la Renta Heels

No doubt Kate Middleton had romance on her mind just one day ahead of Valentine’s Day, and it inspired an enchanting outfit today for an engagement in London. Arriving in a flowy, dusk rose Gucci gown and shimmery Oscar de la Renta heels, the Duchess of Cambridge made a stunning arrival at the 100 Women in Finance’s Philanthropic Initiatives gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kate Middleton wears a Gucci dress with shoes by Oscar de la Renta at the 100 Women in Finance gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Oscar de la Renta’s Cabrina pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess has been a patron of the organization since 2012 and lent a touch of star power to support mental health awareness.

Gucci’s off-the-shoulder dress incorporated a ruched bodice and tulle skirt complemented by a bordeaux ribbon.

On her feet, Middleton sparkled in Cabrina pumps by Oscar de la Renta. The shoes were done in platinum lamé fabric detailed by scalloped sides and a raised counter set on a 4-inch heel. The shoes retail for $690 but are out of stock on the brand’s website.

Ahead of the affair, Middleton made an appearance at the Royal Foundation’s “Mental Health in Education” conference in the morning wearing a chic black and white bespoke Chanel tweed suit with Tod’s black suede block-heel pumps. Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo are among the other shoe brands the duchess often wears.

Speaking to the crowd, the wife of Prince William shared why detecting and treating mental illness at its earliest stages is so important to her. “I have often been asked why I have decided to focus my work on the early years,” Middleton explained. “Having been lucky enough to meet some of our country’s amazing charities and organizations, tackling some of our hardest social challenges, I became acutely aware just how important the earliest years of our lives really are.

“The root cause of some of our most challenging experiences in adulthood, such as poor mental and physical health, addiction, homelessness, crime and family breakdown, can so often be traced back to the very earliest years of someone’s life and often over generations.”

WATCH: The #DuchessofCambridge makes her entrance into the Raphael Gallery for the dinner with Amanda Pullinger. Taking no risks in heels and sensibly holding onto the handrail! #100wf #MentallyHealthySchools pic.twitter.com/LmdetuPY3m — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 13, 2019

Kate Middleton wears Oscar de la Renta’s Cabrina pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta/Shutterstock

Oscar de la Renta’s Cabrina pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

