Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Custom McQueen & Gianvito Rossi Pumps

Kate Middleton stepped out in a chic green look to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Irish Guards parade in Hounslow, London on Sunday.

The mother of three was glowing as she arrived at Cavalry Barracks wearing a custom emerald green Alexander McQueen coat dress featuring a golden shamrock brooch. The Duchess of Cambridge donned a matching fascinator, black gloves and black heels.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrating St Patrick’s Day at the Irish Guards parade in Hounslow, London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton also donned Gianvito Rossi’s black suede Piper pumps, which feature a chunky block heel and a classic pointed toe. The Italian-made style retails for nearly $700. The children’s mental health activist further accessorized her ensemble with Kiki McDonough’s diamond earrings with green tourmaline and amethyst.

Kate Middleton wearing a custom green Alexander McQueen coat dress with Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At last year’s parade, Middleton was eight months pregnant with Prince Louis. She wore the same earrings and similar-looking Tod’s pumps. Prince William looked dapper in military attire for the event where the couple were reunited with a 7-year-old Irish wolfhound named Domhnall, who serves as the Irish Guards’ mascot.

A closer look at the Duchess of Cambridge wearing Gianvito Rossi’s black Piper suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

