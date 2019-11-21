Kate Middleton Recycles Green Dress With Matching Pumps At Tusk Awards Tea

Kate Middleton is thinking green with her latest look.

Middleton sported the hue from head to toe as she and husband Prince William met the Tusk Awards nominees today at a tea, hosted at Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex was polished as ever in a recycled green dress from Beulah London. The classic dress featured long sleeves, a midi hemline and button accents on the skirt.

"Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling." — The Duke of Cambridge@Tusk_org #ForAllTheyDo pic.twitter.com/KcPrlMi17P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2019

For footwear, the University of St. Andrews alum selected classic pointed-toe pumps in an olive-green colorway. The shoes appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Middleton debuted the Beulah dress in January for a visit to the Family Action community organization in South London. That day, she teamed the dress with a croc-embossed belt and pointed-toe suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi, one of her go-to shoe brands.

Kate Middleton wears a head-to-toe green outfit for a visit to London’s Family Action charity in January 2019. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her shoe style, the duchess tends to stick with understated pumps; favorite labels aside from Gianvito include Jimmy Choo and Emmy London. She has also worn more casual shoes from Superga, New Balance and Penelope Chilvers.

The Tusk Awards honor those who project Africa’s wildlife. Prince William attended the awards solo this evening, with his wife reportedly pulling out for reasons to do with her children.

