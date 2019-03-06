Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Daringly High-Heeled Boots in Blackpool

Kate Middleton had royal style fans green with envy this morning as she stepped out with Prince William in Blackpool, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge walked the streets of the seaside town in a forest green coat from Sportmax over a printed green dress from Michael Kors, complete with a green minibag from Manu Atelier.

Kate Middleton steps out in Blackpool, England in a Sportmax coat and Michael Kors dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black Ralph Lauren boots in Blackpool, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mom-of-three chose a pair of daringly-high Ralph Lauren boots despite the rainy weather. The black suede shoe came knee-high and feature a sharp, pointed toe.

This stop in north England included a few appearances for the royal couple, like visiting the city’s iconic tower, walking along the piers and seeing the famous Comedy Carpet, a promenade with punchlines and jokes imprinted into the ground.

Prince William also went mostly monochromatic for the outing, wearing a matching navy blazer and pant set over a black sweater and light blue button-up. He chose a set of brown suede oxfords for the occasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wave at fans during their trip to Blackpool, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

