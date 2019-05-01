Kate Middleton Looks Like a Princess in This Dark Green Dress and Her Favorite Nude Pumps

While the world is awaiting the arrival of a new royal baby, Kate Middleton made a fashionable solo appearance at the opening of a new Centre of Excellence for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

The 37-year-old mother of three was snapped stepping out in London on Wednesday wearing a dark green knee-length dress with long sleeves from New Zealand fashion designer Emilia Wickstead. She styled the simple yet striking frock with a pair of her go-to favorite Gianvito Rossi pumps featuring a nude suede finish and a classic pointed toe.

Kate Middleton wearing a dark green Emilia Wickstead dress with nude suede Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton has worn the same neutral-hued stilettos from the Italian luxury shoe designer on a number of occasions since 2016. The duchess also carried a tan leather Mulberry clutch and further accessorized with a necklace and green amethyst and diamond oval drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Related Marion Cotillard's Logoed Minidress & Thigh-Highs Bring Some Edge to the Red Carpet This Kate Middleton-Inspired Stuart Weitzman Wedge Is on Sale Right Now Kate Middleton Pops in Turquoise With Her New Favorite Heels for Anzac Day

A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton is the royal patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF), a children’s mental health organization. She’s also slated to open the Pears Family School, which benefits children that have had trouble with school and will allow parents to attend their children’s classes to help them learn.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.

Watch the video below on FN’s cover shoot with Meek Mill.

Want more?

This Kate Middleton-Inspired Stuart Weitzman Wedge Is on Sale Right Now