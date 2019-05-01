Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Looks Like a Princess in This Dark Green Dress and Her Favorite Nude Pumps

By Allie Fasanella
While the world is awaiting the arrival of a new royal baby, Kate Middleton made a fashionable solo appearance at the opening of a new Centre of Excellence for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

The 37-year-old mother of three was snapped stepping out in London on Wednesday wearing a dark green knee-length dress with long sleeves from New Zealand fashion designer Emilia Wickstead. She styled the simple yet striking frock with a pair of her go-to favorite Gianvito Rossi pumps featuring a nude suede finish and a classic pointed toe.

kate middleton, emilia wickstead, mulberry, gianvito rossi
Kate Middleton wearing a dark green Emilia Wickstead dress with nude suede Gianvito Rossi heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton has worn the same neutral-hued stilettos from the Italian luxury shoe designer on a number of occasions since 2016. The duchess also carried a tan leather Mulberry clutch and further accessorized with a necklace and green amethyst and diamond oval drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

kate middleton, Gianvito Rossi Suede Point Toe Pumps
A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe suede pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton is the royal patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF), a children’s mental health organization. She’s also slated to open the Pears Family School, which benefits children that have had trouble with school and will allow parents to attend their children’s classes to help them learn.

