Kate Middleton Wears Surprisingly Edgy Lace-Up Boots for Visit to a Primary School

By Ella Chochrek
When it comes to shoe style, Kate Middleton often sticks with classic silhouettes.

But the Duchess of Cambridge mixed things up today, choosing a surprisingly edgy pair of boots for a visit to London’s Lavender Primary School today.

Kate Middleton steps out in a green Eponine dress with L.K. Bennett boots on Feb. 5.
The 37-year-old sported a custom fluorescent-green dress by Eponine. The knee-length dress had front pockets and long sleeves.

For footwear, she selected a style from L.K. Bennett, a brand that has been on her radar for years. Rather than selecting classic pumps, the duchess picked L.K. Bennett’s Marissa ankle boots, a lace-up style with a 3.5-inch block heel. The shoes are crafted from ultra-soft suede and feature an eye-catching four-eyelet design.

They initially retailed for 295 pounds ($382) but have been marked down to 199.

Middleton accessorized with a black suede clutch by Mulberry and heart-shaped earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Kate Middleton walks with a school administrator in London on Feb. 5.
For her appearance today, the royal discussed mental health with schoolchildren and was asked to bring an item that makes her happy.

The University of St. Andrews alumnae pulled out a family photo — explaining that her children are what make her feel good.

“This is a photograph of my family. These are my children, and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy,” she explained to the children. “And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family, and that makes me feel very happy.”

The image Middleton selected will be familiar to fans: It was the same photo that appeared on the family’s 2018 Christmas card. 

For more of Kate Middleton’s recycled style, check out the gallery.

