Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Top-to-Toe Evergreen

Kate Middleton embraced one of winter’s chicest shades — evergreen — wearing it from head to toe today for a visit to the Family Action community organization in South London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty and polished in a tailored long-sleeved crepe midi dress by ethical fashion label Beulah. She kept the green theme going, adding a pine-colored croc leather belt, matching suede pumps and clutch, and a glittery pair of amethyst earrings. She wore her hair styled in her usual bouncy blowout.

Kate Middleton wears a head-to-toe green outfit for a visit to London’s Family Action charity. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

Middleton styled her evergreen-colored dress with matching suede pumps. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

Her shoes appear to be Gianvito Rossi’s classic Gianvito 85 pumps, which feature a sleek pointy toe and 3-inch stiletto heel. Middleton is a loyal fan of the Italian designer’s luxe heels, over the years wearing them in a rainbow of colors to match her outfit of the moment. The Gianvito 85 is available on the designer’s website for $675.

Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 85 pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Middleton completes her all-red look with Gianvito Rossi heels in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess, who has made children’s mental health and well-being a key focus of her charity work, was on hand at Family Action to help mark the organization’s 150th anniversary and launch a new helpline. The free program, called FamilyLine, utilizes a network of virtual volunteers from across England and Wales to provide emotional support and guidance to parents and care givers of children through phone calls, email and text messaging.

Middleton helps Family Action launch its new support hotline for parents and caregivers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following a little downtime over the Christmas holiday, 37-year-old Middleton has had a busy start to the new year. Last week, she stopped by London’s historic Royal Opera House in Covent Garden for a behind-the-scenes tour of its famed costume department. She also paid a visit to the King Henry’s Walk community garden in Islington, where she joined a group of young schoolchildren to make homemade pizzas in the open-air kitchen — and donned a chic pair of See by Chloé hiking boots for the occasion.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s New Shoes Are Really Unexpected

The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

Kate Middleton Puts a Royal Spin on the Hiking Boot Trend for First Public Engagement of 2019