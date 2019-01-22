Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Top-to-Toe Evergreen

Kate Middleton embraced one of winter’s chicest shades — evergreen — wearing it from head to toe today for a visit to the Family Action community organization in South London.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty and polished in a tailored long-sleeved crepe midi dress by ethical fashion label Beulah. She kept the green theme going, adding a pine-colored croc leather belt, matching suede pumps and clutch, and a glittery pair of amethyst earrings. She wore her hair styled in her usual bouncy blowout.
Her shoes appear to be Gianvito Rossi’s classic Gianvito 85 pumps, which feature a sleek pointy toe and 3-inch stiletto heel. Middleton is a loyal fan of the Italian designer’s luxe heels, over the years wearing them in a rainbow of colors to match her outfit of the moment. The Gianvito 85 is available on the designer’s website for $675.
The duchess, who has made children’s mental health and well-being a key focus of her charity work, was on hand at Family Action to help mark the organization’s 150th anniversary and launch a new helpline. The free program, called FamilyLine, utilizes a network of virtual volunteers from across England and Wales to provide emotional support and guidance to parents and care givers of children through phone calls, email and text messaging.
Following a little downtime over the Christmas holiday, 37-year-old Middleton has had a busy start to the new year. Last week, she stopped by London’s historic Royal Opera House in Covent Garden for a behind-the-scenes tour of its famed costume department. She also paid a visit to the King Henry’s Walk community garden in Islington, where she joined a group of young schoolchildren to make homemade pizzas in the open-air kitchen — and donned a chic pair of See by Chloé hiking boots for the occasion.
