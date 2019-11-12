Kate Middleton Teams Classic Black Pumps With Her Office-Chic Look in London

From the red carpet to the streets, Kate Middleton can do it all.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest look — at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event today in London — had office-chic vibes.

Middleton stepped out in a plaid two-button blazer by Smythe (now sold out), which she teamed with cropped burgundy Joseph trousers (available on Farfetch.com for $335).

Kate Middleton in a Smythe blazer, Joseph trousers and Gianvito Rossi pumps in London Nov. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The University of St. Andrews alum completed her look with Gianvito Rossi’s Piper pumps, one of her go-to shoe styles for daily appearances. The Piper boasts a pointed toe, a 3.5-inch block heel and a black suede upper. The shoe can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.com for $695.

Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

The Piper is a versatile silhouette — suitable for teaming with winter, spring, summer and fall outfits alike.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Nov. 12 in London at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For instance, on a chilly day for a joint appearance with Queen Elizabeth II in March 2019, Middleton teamed her Piper pumps with a gray coat dress and thick tights as she bundled up against the elements.

Kate Middleton wears a gray Catherine Walker coat dress, a Sylvia Fletcher fascinator and Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in March. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, the mother of three often can be spotted in British labels. Gianvito Rossi is a favorite shoe brand, with other go-to labels including Jimmy Choo, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett.

