Kate Middleton Teams Classic Black Pumps With Her Office-Chic Look in London

From the red carpet to the streets, Kate Middleton can do it all.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest look — at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event today in London — had office-chic vibes.
Middleton stepped out in a plaid two-button blazer by Smythe (now sold out), which she teamed with cropped burgundy Joseph trousers (available on Farfetch.com for $335).
The University of St. Andrews alum completed her look with Gianvito Rossi’s Piper pumps, one of her go-to shoe styles for daily appearances. The Piper boasts a pointed toe, a 3.5-inch block heel and a black suede upper. The shoe can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.com for $695.
The Piper is a versatile silhouette — suitable for teaming with winter, spring, summer and fall outfits alike.
For instance, on a chilly day for a joint appearance with Queen Elizabeth II in March 2019, Middleton teamed her Piper pumps with a gray coat dress and thick tights as she bundled up against the elements.
When it comes to her typical style, the mother of three often can be spotted in British labels. Gianvito Rossi is a favorite shoe brand, with other go-to labels including Jimmy Choo, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett.
