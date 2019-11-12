Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Teams Classic Black Pumps With Her Office-Chic Look in London

By Ella Chochrek
From the red carpet to the streets, Kate Middleton can do it all.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest look — at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event today in London — had office-chic vibes.

Middleton stepped out in a plaid two-button blazer by Smythe (now sold out), which she teamed with cropped burgundy Joseph trousers (available on Farfetch.com for $335).

kate middleton, gianvito rossi, piper pumps, joseph trousers, smythe blazer, royal style, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeShout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019Wearing Smythe, Blazer, Worn Before
Kate Middleton in a Smythe blazer, Joseph trousers and Gianvito Rossi pumps in London Nov. 12.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The University of St. Andrews alum completed her look with Gianvito Rossi’s Piper pumps, one of her go-to shoe styles for daily appearances. The Piper boasts a pointed toe, a 3.5-inch block heel and a black suede upper. The shoe can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.com for $695.

Gianvito Rossi Piper
Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

The Piper is a versatile silhouette — suitable for teaming with winter, spring, summer and fall outfits alike.

kate middleton, gianvito rossi, piper pumps, joseph trousers, smythe blazer, royal style, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeShout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019Wearing Smythe, Blazer, Worn BeforePrince William and Catherine Duchess off CambridgeShout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton Nov. 12 in London at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For instance, on a chilly day for a joint appearance with Queen Elizabeth II in March 2019, Middleton teamed her Piper pumps with a gray coat dress and thick tights as she bundled up against the elements.

kate middleton, Gianvito Rossi Piper Pumps, catherine walker, sylvia fletcher
Kate Middleton wears a gray Catherine Walker coat dress, a Sylvia Fletcher fascinator and Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in March.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, the mother of three often can be spotted in British labels. Gianvito Rossi is a favorite shoe brand, with other go-to labels including Jimmy Choo, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett.

Click through the gallery to see how Kate Middleton’s style evolved before she became a duchess.

