Kate Middleton Chooses the Right Shoes to Ground Her All-Pink Garden Party Outfit

Kate Middleton made a chic arrival today in a spring-ready ensemble for a garden party held at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a double-breasted blush pink coatdress with a box-pleated skirt from one of her go-to brands, Alexander McQueen. She accessorized with pearl earrings, an elegant fascinator hat by Juliette Botterill and a matching clutch to pair it with. Middleton finished off the look with a pair of nude suede pointed-toe pumps to ground her monochromatic outfit.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the garden party at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Detail of Kate Middleton’s nude heels on May 21, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince William went for a timeless three-piece look consisting of a topcoat, vest, shirt and tie, and trousers. He accessorized the outfit with a pocket square, top hat, umbrella and black dress shoes. The couple entered the event walking behind Queen Elizabeth, who also embraced the pastel theme with a light blue coat and printed dress. Over 8,000 guests attended the festivities.

Yesterday, Middleton attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London in a different choice of footwear: white Superga sneakers. She paired them with a set of cropped wide-leg pants and a simple white blouse for the outdoorsy event.

Kate Middleton wears a dress by Alexander McQueen on May 21, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

