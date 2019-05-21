Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Chooses the Right Shoes to Ground Her All-Pink Garden Party Outfit

By Mario Abad
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to the Foundling Museum, London, UK - 19 Mar 2019The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Foundling Museum to understand how they use art to make a positive contribution to society by engaging with vulnerable and marginalised young people. The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK's first children's charity and public art gallery. The museum works with contemporary artists, writers and musicians to develop learning programmes that are meaningful for young people, especially those who are looked after and care-experienced, to help them see the world differently and imagine new possibilities for themselves.
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton made a chic arrival today in a spring-ready ensemble for a garden party held at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a double-breasted blush pink coatdress with a box-pleated skirt from one of her go-to brands, Alexander McQueen. She accessorized with pearl earrings, an elegant fascinator hat by Juliette Botterill and a matching clutch to pair it with. Middleton finished off the look with a pair of nude suede pointed-toe pumps to ground her monochromatic outfit.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Garden party at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 21 May 2019
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the garden party at Buckingham Palace.
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock
nude shoes, heels, suede, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of CambridgeGarden party at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 21 May 2019
Detail of Kate Middleton’s nude heels on May 21, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince William went for a timeless three-piece look consisting of a topcoat, vest, shirt and tie, and trousers. He accessorized the outfit with a pocket square, top hat, umbrella and black dress shoes. The couple entered the event walking behind Queen Elizabeth, who also embraced the pastel theme with a light blue coat and printed dress. Over 8,000 guests attended the festivities.

Yesterday, Middleton attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London in a different choice of footwear: white Superga sneakers. She paired them with a set of cropped wide-leg pants and a simple white blouse for the outdoorsy event.

pink alexander mcqueen dress, nude shoes, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of CambridgeGarden party at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 21 May 2019
Kate Middleton wears a dress by Alexander McQueen on May 21, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

