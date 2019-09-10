Kate Middleton Recycles $79 Wedge Heels at Back to Nature Festival

When it comes to her wardrobe, Kate Middleton has never been afraid to rewear her favorite pieces.

At the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K. today, the 37-year-old royal sported a floral dress from Emilia Wickstead. The dress is cotton-blend seersucker, with a belted waist and long sleeves. It’s available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for $2,255.

Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K. on Sept. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a style that’s been in her wardrobe for years: taupe suede wedges from Monsoon. The wedges initially sold for $79 — making them a more affordable wardrobe staple than some of Middleton’s other favorites, from brands like Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s wedges. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess was joined at the festival by Mary Berry, known for appearing on “The Great British Bake Off.” The 84-year-old reality star wore a floral dress with a magenta cardigan and matching pumps.

Mary Berry (L) with Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Festival. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Middleton has worn the Monsoon wedges multiple times since 2016, including on a trip to India and Bhutan in April of that year. She paired the shoes with a printed silk dress by Anita Dongre while on a cricket field in South Mumbai.

Kate Middleton playing cricket in South Mumbai in April 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other affordable shoe favorites of the University of St. Andrews alum’s include New Balance trainers, Sebago moccasins and Superga sneakers.

