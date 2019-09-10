Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Recycles $79 Wedge Heels at Back to Nature Festival

By Ella Chochrek
Back to Nature Festival, RHS Garden Wisley, Woking, UK – 10 Sep 2019
When it comes to her wardrobe, Kate Middleton has never been afraid to rewear her favorite pieces.

At the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K. today, the 37-year-old royal sported a floral dress from Emilia Wickstead. The dress is cotton-blend seersucker, with a belted waist and long sleeves. It’s available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for $2,255.

Kate Middleton, floral dress, Emilia Wickstead, monsoon, wedge heels, celebrity style, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge.Back to Nature Festival, RHS Garden Wisley, Woking, UK - 10 Sep 2019Wearing Emilia Wickstead
Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K. on Sept. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a style that’s been in her wardrobe for years: taupe suede wedges from Monsoon. The wedges initially sold for $79 — making them a more affordable wardrobe staple than some of Middleton’s other favorites, from brands like Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

Kate Middleton, wedge heels, monsoon, celebrity style, royal style, wedges, Emilia Wickstead dress, woking, uk
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s wedges.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess was joined at the festival by Mary Berry, known for appearing on “The Great British Bake Off.” The 84-year-old reality star wore a floral dress with a magenta cardigan and matching pumps.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Mary BerryBack to Nature Festival, RHS Garden Wisley, Woking, UK - 10 Sep 2019As part of her longstanding work on Early Years, The Duchess of Cambridge believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children's future health and happiness, building foundations that last through childhood and over a lifetime.Through her Back to Nature gardens, which were displayed earlier this year at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, Her Royal Highness has aimed to highlight how spending time outdoors can enrich a child's early development by providing anenvironment that encourages active exploration and the opportunity to form and strengthen positive relationships. On Tuesday The Duchess will open the Back to Nature play garden at Wisley and attend a Back to Nature festival, which celebrates the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project.
Mary Berry (L) with Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Festival.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Middleton has worn the Monsoon wedges multiple times since 2016, including on a trip to India and Bhutan in April of that year. She paired the shoes with a printed silk dress by Anita Dongre while on a cricket field in South Mumbai.

Kate Middleton, monsoon wedges, wedge heels, celebrity shoe style, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Oval Maidan recreational ground, South MumbaiPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to India - 10 Apr 2016Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet children from Magic Bus, Childline and Doorstep; three NGOs who will benefit from a charity Gala, and join a game of cricket at Mumbai's iconic recreation ground with a local cricket academy
Kate Middleton playing cricket in South Mumbai in April 2016.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other affordable shoe favorites of the University of St. Andrews alum’s include New Balance trainers, Sebago moccasins and Superga sneakers.

Flip through the gallery to see some of Kate Middleton’s most-worn shoe styles.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

