Kate Middleton Brings Back Her Comfy Espadrille Wedges for Kids’ Photography Workshop

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge speaks with Josh Evans at a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society150th Anniversary of Action for Children, Warren Park, Kingston, London, UK - 25 Jun 2019
Kate Middleton participates in a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton looked stylish as ever as she became patron to the British charity The Royal Photographic Society. The Duchess of Cambridge’s role became official today after she attended a photography workshop event in London that was cohosted by the organization.

Kate Middleton Shoes, Castaner Espadrille Wedges, jute toe, suede and canvas
Kate Middleton at charity workshop.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton’s new role was previously held by Queen Elizabeth II for 67 years.

Kate Middleton Shoes, Castaner Espadrille Wedges, jute toe, suede and canvas
Kate Middleton in espadrille wedges.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The royal arrived in a flowing midi dress with a pastel print. The look was teamed with her go-to Castañer wedges. The tan shoes, the perfect complement to her summery outfit, featured a suede finish and wrap-around suede laces. The wedge shoe, with a 3.5-inch heel, retails for $120 on Net-a-porter.com.

Kate Middleton Shoes, Castaner Espadrille Wedges, jute toe, suede and canvas
Kate Middleton’s espadrille wedges.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge was the perfect royal to take over the patronage because of her experience behind the lens. She often documents meaningful moments in her family’s life  with a camera and has referred to herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer.”

“The duchess has a longstanding interest in photography,” the palace said in a statement. “This patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional well-being, particularly for young children.”

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton at charity workshop.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton brought flowers to another of her patronages, Action For Children, which supports disadvantaged children across the U.K.

The event aimed to highlight how photography can act as an outlet for children to express their thoughts and feelings; children were given lessons in photography basics such as light and color.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

