Kate Middleton Brings Back Her Comfy Espadrille Wedges for Kids’ Photography Workshop

Kate Middleton participates in a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society.

Kate Middleton looked stylish as ever as she became patron to the British charity The Royal Photographic Society. The Duchess of Cambridge’s role became official today after she attended a photography workshop event in London that was cohosted by the organization.

Kate Middleton at charity workshop. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton’s new role was previously held by Queen Elizabeth II for 67 years.

Kate Middleton in espadrille wedges CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The royal arrived in a flowing midi dress with a pastel print. The look was teamed with her go-to Castañer wedges. The tan shoes, the perfect complement to her summery outfit, featured a suede finish and wrap-around suede laces. The wedge shoe, with a 3.5-inch heel, retails for $120 on Net-a-porter.com.

Kate Middleton’s espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge was the perfect royal to take over the patronage because of her experience behind the lens. She often documents meaningful moments in her family’s life with a camera and has referred to herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer.”

“The duchess has a longstanding interest in photography,” the palace said in a statement. “This patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional well-being, particularly for young children.”

Kate Middleton at charity workshop. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton brought flowers to another of her patronages, Action For Children, which supports disadvantaged children across the U.K.

The event aimed to highlight how photography can act as an outlet for children to express their thoughts and feelings; children were given lessons in photography basics such as light and color.