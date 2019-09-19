Kate Middleton Looks Chic in $140 Polka-Dot Blouse & Classic Pumps in London

Kate Middleton mastered summer-to-fall transitional dressing with her look at Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in Peckham, London today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, made a previously unannounced visit to the hospital wearing a black-and-white polka-dot blouse by Equipment ($140 on Net-a-Porter.com) with wide-legged pants.

Kate Middleton in an Equipment blouse, wide-legged pants and pointy-toed pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Middleton went with classic black pumps. The shoes featured a chunky block heel, a pointed toe and suedelike upper.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inside Sunshine House, the royal chatted with young parents (aged 24 and under) and their children. She also met the nurses on staff, who help support moms throughout pregnancy and in ensuring their children’s healthy development.

Kate Middleton inside visits Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre on Sept. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to today’s outing, Middleton’s most recent appearance was Sept. 10 at the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K.

For the Back to Nature Festival, the mother of three went for a springlike look, sporting a floral Emilia Wickstead midi dress and $79 Monsoon wedge heels in a taupe suede. The wedges have been in her wardrobe rotation since 2016.

Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K. on Sept. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, Middleton often rewears styles over and over again. She has several classic, pointy-toe pumps in her rotation, including Rupert Sanderson’s Malory, Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito and Jimmy Choo’s Romy.

