Kate Middleton Looks Chic in $140 Polka-Dot Blouse & Classic Pumps in London

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton mastered summer-to-fall transitional dressing with her look at Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in Peckham, London today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, made a previously unannounced visit to the hospital wearing a black-and-white polka-dot blouse by Equipment ($140 on Net-a-Porter.com) with wide-legged pants.

Kate middleton, flowers, equipment shirt, polka dot blouse, wide legged trousers, pointy toe pumps, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visits Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre, Peckham, London, UK - 19 Sep 2019To further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge will visit Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team and highlight the valuable work that they do. Wearing Equipment, Shirt
Kate Middleton in an Equipment blouse, wide-legged pants and pointy-toed pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Middleton went with classic black pumps. The shoes featured a chunky block heel, a pointed toe and suedelike upper.

Kate Middleton, classic black pumps, block heels, shoe style, royals, London
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inside Sunshine House, the royal chatted with young parents (aged 24 and under) and their children. She also met the nurses on staff, who help support moms throughout pregnancy and in ensuring their children’s healthy development.

Kate middleton, black trousers, polka dot top, equipment shirt, black pumps, pointy toe heels, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre, Peckham, London, UK - 19 Sep 2019
Kate Middleton inside visits Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre on Sept. 19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to today’s outing, Middleton’s most recent appearance was Sept. 10 at the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K.

For the Back to Nature Festival, the mother of three went for a springlike look, sporting a floral Emilia Wickstead midi dress and $79 Monsoon wedge heels in a taupe suede. The wedges have been in her wardrobe rotation since 2016.

Kate Middleton, floral dress, Emilia Wickstead, monsoon, wedge heels, celebrity style, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge.Back to Nature Festival, RHS Garden Wisley, Woking, UK - 10 Sep 2019Wearing Emilia Wickstead
Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature Festival in Woking, U.K. on Sept. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, Middleton often rewears styles over and over again. She has several classic, pointy-toe pumps in her rotation, including Rupert Sanderson’s Malory, Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito and Jimmy Choo’s Romy.

Flip through the gallery to see images of Kate Middleton’s style before she became a duchess.

