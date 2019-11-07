Kate Middleton Wears a Meaningful Piece of Jewelry & Spiky Black Pumps in London

Kate Middleton loves to recycle — but her look today was brand-new.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to the National Emergencies Trust launch in London wearing a new belted blue dress by Emilia Wickstead, a Kiwi designer whose wares she often sports.
For shoes, Middleton selected Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps. Her pair boasted a black patent leather upper, a 3.3-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The shoes are available to shop on Farfetch.com, with a retail price of around $600.
The duchess accessorized with an Aspinal x Beulah Blue Heart clutch, sapphire drop earrings and a poppy-shaped brooch.
The brooch was a meaningful choice, as it’s a limited-edition piece made to mark the 100th anniversary since World War I ended. The jewelry is made by the Royal British Legion and is dedicated to the role women played in the U.K.’s fight; each one comes in a commemorative box alongside a certificate dedicated to a woman who lost her life in the war efforts. The brooch can be shopped at the Poppy Shop’s website for 30 pounds.
When it comes to her typical style, Middleton often sports pieces from British designers, footwear included. Go-to shoe brands include Emmy London and Rupert Sanderson.
