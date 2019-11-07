Kate Middleton Wears a Meaningful Piece of Jewelry & Spiky Black Pumps in London

Kate Middleton loves to recycle — but her look today was brand-new.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to the National Emergencies Trust launch in London wearing a new belted blue dress by Emilia Wickstead, a Kiwi designer whose wares she often sports.

Kate Middleton attends the National Emergencies Trust launch in London Nov. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Middleton selected Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps. Her pair boasted a black patent leather upper, a 3.3-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The shoes are available to shop on Farfetch.com, with a retail price of around $600.

Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps in patent leather. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

The duchess accessorized with an Aspinal x Beulah Blue Heart clutch, sapphire drop earrings and a poppy-shaped brooch.

The brooch was a meaningful choice, as it’s a limited-edition piece made to mark the 100th anniversary since World War I ended. The jewelry is made by the Royal British Legion and is dedicated to the role women played in the U.K.’s fight; each one comes in a commemorative box alongside a certificate dedicated to a woman who lost her life in the war efforts. The brooch can be shopped at the Poppy Shop’s website for 30 pounds.

A close-up look at the duchess’ brooch. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, Middleton often sports pieces from British designers, footwear included. Go-to shoe brands include Emmy London and Rupert Sanderson.

Kate Middleton attends the National Emergencies Trust launch in London Nov. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

