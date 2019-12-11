Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana’s Tiara With an Alexander McQueen Gown at Diplomatic Reception

Kate Middleton looked like a fairytale princess today as she attended a Diplomatic Corps. reception at London’s Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy velvet Alexander McQueen gown with a V-neckline and long sleeves. The floor-length dress hit the University of St. Andrews’ alum’s shoes.

Kate Middleton talks to members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Buckingham Palace Diplomatic reception, Dec. 11, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perhaps the most eye-catching element of Kate’s ensemble was her head-topper: the Lover’s Knot tiara. The diamond and pearl number, commissioned in the 1910s, was a favorite of the late Princess Diana.

Princess Diana wears the Lover’s Knot tiara. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The tiara wasn’t the only dazzler. Diamond drop earrings and the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace added additional sparkle to the mom of three’s look.

Kate Middleton at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to Kate’s typical style, she often keeps things more casual. Among the duchess’ favorite shoe brands are Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Emmy London. More affordable choices of Kate’s have included New Balance trainers, Aldo pumps and Superga sneakers.

Prince William (C) and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall (far right) at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Diplomatic Corps. reception is an annual event that sees around 1,000 guests at the palace, including ambassadors and other government officials. Queen Elizabeth II served as host for the evening. In addition to Kate and Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were also in attendance. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are taking some time off from royal duties, were not there.

