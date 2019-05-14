Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Blue Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Kate Middleton enjoyed an outing this morning looking like a vision in blue at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, England.
The Duchess of Cambridge chose a navy and white polka-dot silk ankle-length dress from Alessandra Rich for the occasion.
She matched the navy dress with a set of blue suede heels with a pointed toe.
The duchess previously wore the same frock in royal portraits for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in November last year.
The visit to Bletchley Park is in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II; the park was used by the Allies during the war.
Kensington Palace shared the news of the duchess’ visit on Twitter.
Middleton and Prince William are also reportedly scheduled to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, today.
