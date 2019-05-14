Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Blue Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Alessandra Rich dress, kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, Alessandra Rich, polka dots
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton enjoyed an outing this morning looking like a vision in blue at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a navy and white polka-dot silk ankle-length dress from Alessandra Rich for the occasion.

Alessandra Rich dress, kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, Alessandra Rich, polka dots
Kate Middleton arrives at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, U.K., in an Alessandra Rich dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Alessandra Rich dress, kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, Alessandra Rich, polka dots, blue heels
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s blue heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the navy dress with a set of blue suede heels with a pointed toe.

The duchess previously wore the same frock in royal portraits for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in November last year.

The visit to Bletchley Park is in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II; the park was used by the Allies during the war.

Kensington Palace shared the news of the duchess’ visit on Twitter.

Middleton and Prince William are also reportedly scheduled to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, today.

Related

Kate Middleton-Approved Bag Brand Manu Atelier Launches Shoes

How Meghan Markle's Post-Baby Look Compares With Kate Middleton's

Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Boot She Wore Before She Was a Royal

Want more?

Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Boot She Wore Before She Was a Royal

Kate Middleton Channels Nautical Style in Stripes & One of Her Go-To Shoe Brands

How Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Look Compares With Kate Middleton’s

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad