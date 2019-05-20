Kate Middleton Climbs a Tree in This Cool Sneaker Label

This morning in London, Kate Middleton attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The duchess climbed a tree in order to inspect a treehouse in the show’s Back to Nature Garden, which she has helped design.

Middleton wore Superga sneakers for her assault on said tree. She teamed them with a pair of cropped wide-leg pants and a white blouse. The look was simple, chic and outdoors-appropriate.

She also met some local children and took part in outdoor activities including the construction of boats out of reeds and the toasting of marshmallows. The duchess helped design the Nature Garden to inspire children, families and communities to enjoy nature to enhance their physical and psychological well-being.

Kate Middleton climbs a tree in Superga sneakers at the Chelsea Flower Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, the royal family shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince William and family on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account. These included an shot of the Duchess taken at the Chelsea Flower Show. She is swinging from a tree on a rope ball.

The duchess will join the queen and other members of the royal family at another Chelsea Flower Show event tonight.

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers at the Chelsea Flower Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

