Kate Middleton Climbs a Tree in This Cool Sneaker Label

This morning in London, Kate Middleton attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The duchess climbed a tree in order to inspect a treehouse in the show’s Back to Nature Garden, which she has helped design.
Middleton wore Superga sneakers for her assault on said tree. She teamed them with a pair of cropped wide-leg pants and a white blouse. The look was simple, chic and outdoors-appropriate.
She also met some local children and took part in outdoor activities including the construction of boats out of reeds and the toasting of marshmallows. The duchess helped design the Nature Garden to inspire children, families and communities to enjoy nature to enhance their physical and psychological well-being.
Yesterday, the royal family shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince William and family on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account. These included an shot of the Duchess taken at the Chelsea Flower Show. She is swinging from a tree on a rope ball.
👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
The duchess will join the queen and other members of the royal family at another Chelsea Flower Show event tonight.
