Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Feathered Chitrali Hat & Recycles These Royal Favorite Boots

Kate Middleton in the Himalayan foothills in Northern Pakistan wearing a traditional Chitrali hat and cloak like the ones Princess Diana wore for her own visit in 1991.

Today, on the second full day of the royal tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down by helicopter in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the north of the country, to visit the Himalayn foothills.

On arrival the Duchess was presented a locally embroidered cloak along with a traditional Chitrali hat, both of which she proceeded to wear for the occasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in the Himalayan foothills in Northern Pakistan. Kate is wearing a traditional Chitrali hat and cloak like the ones Princess Diana wore for her own visit in 1991.The late Princess received practically the exact same gifts which she donned during her own visit to the region in 1991.

The Duchess also wore chocolate colored suede boots ($467) by Really Wild and a suede utility vest also by the label. She first sported said boots in 2016 at an outdoors event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the British Cub Scouts.

Kate Middleton in the Himalayan foothills in Northern Pakistan wearing a traditional Chitrali hat and cloak like the ones Princess Diana wore for her own visit in 1991. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The couple’s visit sought to highlight the effects of climate change to the Himalayan region where the glaciers are melting.

The reappearance of the boots therefore sent an environmentally conscious message too: shop your closet and help save the planet.

Last night at a reception in Islamabad, Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeved, sequined green gown by Jenny Packham, one of her favorite designers. She also wore a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo Mimi sandals ($875 on the brand’s site). And as for the royal carriage, because you’re not going to do a whole lot of walking in those heels, it was a brightly colored tuk tuk.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived at a reception in Islamabad, Pakistan last night in this brightly colored tuk tuk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William in the Himalayan foothills in Northern Pakistan. Kate is wearing suede boots by Really Wild and a traditional Chitrali hat and cloak like the ones Princess Diana wore for her own visit in 1991. CREDIT: Shutterstock

