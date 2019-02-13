Kate Middleton Wows in a Bespoke Chanel Suit With Well-Worn Heels

Just days after attending the 2019 BAFTAs in a stunning white gown and sparkly Jimmy Choos, Kate Middleton was captured back in work mode Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads as she made an appearance at the Royal Foundation’s “Mental Health in Education” conference in London sporting an ultrachic ensemble.

The 37-year-old mother of three showed off an elegant black and white bespoke Chanel tweed suit featuring a frayed trim paired with semisheer black stockings and one of her go-to shoe styles.

Kate Middleton wearing a bespoke Chanel black and white tweed suit with Tod’s block-heel suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mental health advocate stepped out in a pair of heels she’s worn on numerous occasions — Tod’s classic black suede block-heel pumps. She added a black suede envelope clutch from Mulberry, which perfectly matched her Italian-made shoes. Eighteen-karat yellow gold classic cushion-cut morganite and diamond drop earrings courtesy of Kiki McDonough completed her look.

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorizes with a black Mulberry envelope clutch and Kiki McDonough earrings. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton wore a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen gown with intricate flowers on the shoulder at the BAFTAs on Sunday. She accessorized with diamond pearl earrings that had belonged to Princess Diana.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton wearing Tod’s black suede block heel pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Kate Middleton’s style and a look at her most-worn shoes over the years, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears Surprisingly Edgy Lace-Up Boots for Visit to a Primary School