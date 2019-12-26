Kate Middleton’s Green Accessories Add a Festive Pop to Her Christmas Church Look

Kate Middleton looked festive at Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, Norfolk, U.K.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed entering church on Dec. 25 wearing a bespoke Catherine Walker coat worn over a Michael Kors dress. The gray coat was made of mohair with a faux fur collar and a midi hemline.

Princess Charlotte (L) and Kate Middleton arrive at Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, Norfolk, U.K. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Emmy London Josie heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For shoes, Kate went with one of her go-to brands: Emmy London. She selected the British label’s Josie pumps, which have a pointed toe and a 3.1-inch block heel. Kate chose the heels in a festive green colorway that perfectly matched her Lock & Co. headpiece and Emmy London Natasha clutch.

Emmy London Josie “Greenery” pumps. CREDIT: Emmy London

Although Emmy London doesn’t have the Josie “Greenery” in stock at this time, the pumps can be pre-ordered from Emmylondon.com for $475.

As usual, Kate was accompanied to church by husband Prince William. For the first time, the couple was joined by two of their three children, Prince George (6) and Princess Charlotte (4) . Prince Louis, 1, was not present. George and William both wore suits, while Charlotte sported a green coat with opaque black tights and Mary-Jane flats.

(L-R): Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George arrive at Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, Norfolk, U.K. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Apart from Emmy London, other favorite shoe brands of Kate’s include Jimmy Choo, Rupert Sanderson and Gianvito Rossi. The University of St. Andrews alum can typically be found in pointed-toe pumps, including silhouettes with both stilettos and block heels.

