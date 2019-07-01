Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Espadrille Wedges Twice in One Week

Kate Middleton hosted a picnic today in London at a re-creation of the “Back to Nature” garden she co-designed at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. It first debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a teal midi dress from Sandro’s spring ’19 collection paired with her go-to favorite tan Castañer wedges. Her flowing frock is available for just under $200.

Kate Middleton wearing a Sandro spring ’19 midi dress with tan Castañer espadrilles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton, 37, wore the same lace-up espadrille wedges from the celeb-favorite brand with a Ridley London dress at a photography workshop event in London last Tuesday. The summer-appropriate style comes with a price tag of $120. The royal mother of three further accessorized her look with a pair of drop earrings.

Kate Middleton chats with a young girl at the Hampton Court Flower Show on July 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton’s garden “highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime,” a statement from her office at Kensington Palace read.

Kate Middleton wearing the same tan Castañer espadrilles in London on June 25. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Kate Middleton wearing tan Castañer espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears Romantic Baby Blue Dress & Silver Pumps for Royal Ascot