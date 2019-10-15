Kate Middleton Wears Bargain $38 Heels for a Visit to a School in Pakistan

Today in Pakistan on the first full day of the royal tour, Kate Middleton looked effortlessly elegant.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their day early with a trip to Islamabad Model College for Girls in the Pakistani capital.

She chose a traditional blue kurta, pants and scarf by local designer Maheen Khan and earrings by Zeen. But she teamed them with a real curveball. The Duchess chose a pair of nude colored block heel pumps. They had an almond-shape, closed-toe silhouette and practical ankle strap.

Waiting for the curveball? They came from British High Street stalwart, New Look and cost a bargain $38.

Kate Middleton wears $38 New Look pumps for a visit to a school in Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Visiting a poor country when you’re a high profile royal is a minefield because on the one hand people want the fairy tale but on the other, you’re going to come under fire should said fairy tale prove extravagant.

However, this ensemble ticked all the right boxes. Not only are the shoes on trend and affordable but they also make an extremely welcome change from Middleton’s favorite wedge heels.

The couple spent the morning touring classrooms and meeting the children.

Kate Middleton wears $38 New Look pumps for a visit to a school in Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last night Middleton channeled Cinderella in a ombré dress by Catherine Walker worn atop matching pants and Malory pumps by Rupert Sanderson with shiny leather upper, a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel.

Scroll through the gallery to see more photos of Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Recycles Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Blue Suede Pumps

Kate Middleton Looks Chic in $140 Polka-Dot Blouse & Classic Pumps in London

Kate Middleton Wears High Street Look With Tod’s Burgundy Pumps