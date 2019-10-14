Kate Middleton Stuns in Pakistan in Ombré Dress-Pants Combo & Her Go-To Pumps

Kate Middleton channeled Cinderella in sky blue as she and Prince William arrived today in Pakistan for a royal tour.

Middleton sported an ombré Catherine Walker dress over matching, slim-fitting pants.

Kate Middleton arrives in Pakistan on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Duchess of Cambridge selected Rupert Sanderson’s Malory pumps. The shoes featured a shiny leather upper, a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s nude pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Both Catherine Walker and Rupert Sanderson are British brands that frequently rotate into Middleton’s wardrobe. The duchess is known for her support of designers from her home country.

Of course, Middleton also is keen to make fashion choices in honor of the places she visits. The royal accessorized her look with drop earrings and a clutch from Zeen — a Pakistani label.

Kate Middleton receives flowers upon arriving in Pakistan Oct. 14. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Middleton has been an international style icon. The pieces she wears often sell out — especially when they come at an accessible price point.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

Apart from Rupert Sanderson, go-to shoe brands for Middleton include Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Penelope Chilvers.

Flip through the gallery to see more photos of Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Recycles Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Blue Suede Pumps

Kate Middleton Looks Chic in $140 Polka-Dot Blouse & Classic Pumps in London

Kate Middleton Wears High Street Look With Tod’s Burgundy Pumps