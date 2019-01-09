These Are the Shoes Kate Middleton Wears the Most

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s style, one thing’s for sure: She isn’t afraid to repeat a wardrobe item.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 37 today, frequently repeats everything from dresses to hats to shoes.
With regard to her footwear specifically, the duchess often sports heels for engagements. One favorite is her suede Gianvito Rossi pumps in a “praline” colorway. The stilettos provide a polished finish to any ensemble — and the neutral colorway goes with many different dresses in the duchess’ closet.
Another go-to for Middleton? Her navy Rupert Sanderson pumps. The royal frequently is seen in blue dresses, and the classic navy pumps offer the perfect finish to an elegant ensemble.
The mother-of-three also loves her Tod’s black suede pumps. While she’s often spotted in stilettos, these block-heeled pumps offer a more comfortable alternative to a thin heel. Middleton often wears hers with dark tights in the colder months.
While Middleton is mostly seen in heels, her Penelope Chilvers tasseled boots are a wardrobe staple when she makes more casual appearances — and she’s owned a pair of the comfy boots since before she married Prince William. The boots pair perfectly with slim-fitting pants — the perfect combo for adventures.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe styles.
Want more?
Kate Middleton’s Church Outfit Included a Headband, Her Favorite Coat and Pumps
Kate Middleton Dresses Like a Christmas Tree Again After Prince William Makes Fun of Her
Move Aside, Meghan and Kate: Queen Elizabeth II Shows Off Her Own Royal Style