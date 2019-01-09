These Are the Shoes Kate Middleton Wears the Most

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s style, one thing’s for sure: She isn’t afraid to repeat a wardrobe item.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 37 today, frequently repeats everything from dresses to hats to shoes.

With regard to her footwear specifically, the duchess often sports heels for engagements. One favorite is her suede Gianvito Rossi pumps in a “praline” colorway. The stilettos provide a polished finish to any ensemble — and the neutral colorway goes with many different dresses in the duchess’ closet.

(L-R): Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi praline suede pumps at the Centenary of the Royal Air Force in July 2018, at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in October 2018 and at the Imperial War Museum in October 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another go-to for Middleton? Her navy Rupert Sanderson pumps. The royal frequently is seen in blue dresses, and the classic navy pumps offer the perfect finish to an elegant ensemble.

(L-R): Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps in South Yorkshire in November 2018, on Commonwealth Day in March 2018 and at Roe Green School in January 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother-of-three also loves her Tod’s black suede pumps. While she’s often spotted in stilettos, these block-heeled pumps offer a more comfortable alternative to a thin heel. Middleton often wears hers with dark tights in the colder months.

(L-R): Kate Middleton wears Tod’s black suede pumps in February 2018 on a visit to Norway, in March 2018 on St. Patrick’s Day at a parade and in November 2018 at University College London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Middleton is mostly seen in heels, her Penelope Chilvers tasseled boots are a wardrobe staple when she makes more casual appearances — and she’s owned a pair of the comfy boots since before she married Prince William. The boots pair perfectly with slim-fitting pants — the perfect combo for adventures.

(L-R): Kate Middleton wearing her Penelope Chilvers tassel boots at Sayers Croft Forest School in October 2018, at Robin Hood Primary School in November 2017 and at Farms for City Children in May 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

