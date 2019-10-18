Kate Middleton Loves These Shoes so Much She Bought Them in Two Colors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were forced to turn their jet around last night and remain in Lahore due to a dramatic electrical storm and it was rumored they would cut short their trip and fly home. However, they made it back to Islamabad this morning to put in one final engagement before heading back to the U.K.

And it involved the most adorable puppies. The royal couple paid a visit to the Army Canine Center in Islamabad where dogs are bred and trained to identify explosive devices.

Kate Middleton wearing Russell & Bromley pumps and a coat by Beulah London for some puppy walking in Islamabad. CREDIT: Shutterstock

You may just recognize the black pumps Kate Middleton wore for the occasion. She also owns these flat cross-over style Russell & Bromley flats in nude. In fact she wore them on Tuesday to visit the Margalla Hills National Park.

She is obviously a big fan of the style and likes it so much she bought the $250 shoes in two colors.

The Duchess teamed the shoes with a chic black coat-dress from another royal favorite brand, Beulah London.

The Duke and Duchess met members of the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device programme and helped to exercise some of the Center’s canine inhabitants.

