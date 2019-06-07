Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Nude Pumps for Fireworks Display at Military Ceremony

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Beating Retreat Ceremony, London, UK – 06 Jun 2019
Gianvito Rossi
Penelope Chilvers
Rupert Sanderson
Stuart Weitzman
View Gallery 7 Images

Kate Middleton held court on the front row today when she watched the annual Beating Retreat ceremony in London. The event is a military concert featuring music, fireworks and a military precision drill.

catherine walker white coat, gianvito rossi praline pumps, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeBeating Retreat Ceremony, London, UK - 06 Jun 2019
Kate Middleton wears a coat by Catherine Walker and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
catherine walker white coat, gianvito rossi praline pumps, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeBeating Retreat Ceremony, London, UK - 06 Jun 2019
Detail of Kate Middleton’s pumps by Gianvito Rossi.
CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in a white coat dress by Cather Walker with her favorite Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in praline. The shoes incorporate a pointy silhouette and 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in several colors and fabrications for $695.

To say it’s her go-to style is no exaggeration. Middleton is believed to own at least three more pairs of the 105 pump in burgundy, red and black. She also has the pump in a 3-inch version. Handcrafted in Italy, the duchess has other silhouettes from the brand, including its D’orsay and Sisley sandals.

catherine walker white coat, gianvito rossi praline pumps, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeBeating Retreat Ceremony, London, UK - 06 Jun 2019
Kate Middleton wears a coat by Catherine Walker and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
catherine walker white coat, gianvito rossi praline pumps, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeBeating Retreat Ceremony, London, UK - 06 Jun 2019
Kate Middleton wears a coat by Catherine Walker and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019.
CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Middleton was in Rossi’s nude pump for a garden party held at Buckingham Palace. She opted for a double-breasted blush pink coatdress with a box-pleated skirt from one of her go-to brands, Alexander McQueen.

See Kate Middleton’s most-worn shoes ever. 

The Household Division Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade.Beating Retreat Ceremony, London, UK - 06 Jun 2019A blend of music, video played across two gigantic screens, and precision marching, the troops tell the story of how the regiments of the Household Division, The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The London Regiment have a long and distinguished history of serving the Monarchy and the United Kingdom. Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019.
CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears a Romantic Dress With Ruffles for State Dinner With the Trump Family

Kate Middleton Chooses the Right Shoes to Ground Her All-Pink Garden Party Outfit

Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and More Celebrities Who Love Monochrome Dressing

See Kate Middleton and more celebs in work boots.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad