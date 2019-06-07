Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Nude Pumps for Fireworks Display at Military Ceremony

Kate Middleton held court on the front row today when she watched the annual Beating Retreat ceremony in London. The event is a military concert featuring music, fireworks and a military precision drill.

Kate Middleton wears a coat by Catherine Walker and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Detail of Kate Middleton’s pumps by Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in a white coat dress by Cather Walker with her favorite Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in praline. The shoes incorporate a pointy silhouette and 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in several colors and fabrications for $695.

To say it’s her go-to style is no exaggeration. Middleton is believed to own at least three more pairs of the 105 pump in burgundy, red and black. She also has the pump in a 3-inch version. Handcrafted in Italy, the duchess has other silhouettes from the brand, including its D’orsay and Sisley sandals.

Kate Middleton wears a coat by Catherine Walker and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wears a coat by Catherine Walker and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Middleton was in Rossi’s nude pump for a garden party held at Buckingham Palace. She opted for a double-breasted blush pink coatdress with a box-pleated skirt from one of her go-to brands, Alexander McQueen.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony in London on June 6, 2019. CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

