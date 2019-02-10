Kate Middleton Stuns in White at the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton made the chicest appearance in a white gown and sparkly pumps at the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a one-shouldered white dress with a flowing skirt and rosette detailing.

Kate Middleton wearing a white dress with glittery pumps at the BAFTAs. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old wore sparkly silver Jimmy Choo Romy pumps underneath the gown and carried a white clutch.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

She pulled her glamorous ensemble together with stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings and a cuff bracelet.

Meanwhile, Prince William stood by his wife’s side in a sleek black tuxedo. He completed his look with shiny black dress shoes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the 2019 BAFTAs. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The pair have attended the BAFTAs several times over the years, the last being in 2018, when Middleton was heavily pregnant with son Prince Louis.

The duchess walked the red carpet in 2018 while clad in a green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash around the waist. While many stars stepped out in all-black looks last year in support of the #TimesUp Movement, Middleton chose to go a subtler route.

Kate Middleton wears a Jenny Peckham dress with black pumps at the 2018 BAFTAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The black sash was a nod to the movement, as were the black pumps and clutch with which she accessorized.

It comes as no surprise that the duo attended the event, as Prince William has been BAFTA president since February 2010.

The BAFTAs are a star-studded affair each year, and 2019 saw attendees such as Timothée Chalamet, Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper.

