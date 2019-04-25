Kate Middleton Pops in Turquoise With Her New Favorite Heels for Anzac Day

Kate Middleton was chic in turquoise for Anzac Day services at London’s Westminster Abbey today.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a coat-dress by Catherine Walker, which featured long sleeves and a flowing skirt.

Kate Middleton attending Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey on April 25. CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 37-year-old went with green Emmy London Rebecca pumps. The sleek court shoes appear to be a new go-to for Middleton, who is known for recycling her most-loved wardrobe items. Designed and hand-made in London, the Rebecca features a 4.5-inch heel set straight to flatter the foot.

A close-up shot of Kate Middleton’s Emmy London heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three pulled together her ensemble with Kiki McDonough jewelry and a Rosie Olivia fascinator that was adorned with striped feathers.

The duchess was joined by brother-in-law Prince Harry, who made a surprise appearance after his name was left off the schedule. The prince and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child any day now, but fans took the public outing as a sign that the new baby had not yet arrived.

Kate Middleton attends Anzac Day services alongside Prince Harry. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As for Middleton, this marked her first officially scheduled appearance of the month. However, she was spotted out for Easter services last Sunday in Windsor, England alongside husband Prince William and grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II — wearing the Emmy London heels in a different colorway.

