Kate Middleton Wears a Lacy Black Gown to the Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton looked effortlessly elegant for an appearance this evening at the Royal Variety Performance fundraising event in London.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a lacy black Alexander McQueen gown with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and semi-sheer paneling.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Royal Variety Performance, Nov. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Underneath the gown, the University of St. Andrews alum sported classic black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. The shoes feature a pointed silhouette and a slim stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess accessorized with Erdem floral hoop earrings featuring pearls and crystals and a Jimmy Choo Celeste clutch.

Over the years, Middleton has become a major style influencer, with pieces she wears often selling out — a phenomenon that’s been coined the “Kate effect.” Known for wearing British labels, Middleton often steps out in Alexander McQueen designs. The label has been her go-to for some of her biggest moments, including her 2011 nuptials to Prince Harry.

Related Kate Middleton Offers a Lesson in Repeating the Same Bright Outfit Kate Middleton Put a Fashion-Forward Spin on The Royal Classic YNAP Is Giving a New Lease of Life Kate Middleton Teams Classic Black Pumps With Her Office-Chic Look in London

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” explained to FN.

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen at the Royal Variety Performance, Nov. 18. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

As for her shoe style specifically, Middleton can often be spotted in classic pumps, with Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Emmy London among her favorite brands. For more casual shoes, the royal favors Superga’s Cotu sneakers and Penelope Chilvers riding boots.

Flip through the gallery to see Kate Middleton’s shoe style from before she was a duchess.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Teams Classic Black Pumps With Her Office-Chic Look in London

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Show Off Individual Style at Remembrance Day Services

Kate Middleton Completes Her Somber Look With This $30 Sparkly Accessory at Festival of Remembrance