Kate Middleton Recycles Springlike Alexander McQueen Look With Gray Pumps for Easter Services

This look was so nice, Kate Middleton had to wear it twice.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday services at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, wearing the same Alexander McQueen coat-dress she wore for the holiday in 2014.

Kate Middleton stepping out to Easter services alongside Prince William. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the 37-year-old appeared to be wearing Emmy London’s Rebecca “Steel” pump. Made of kid suede, the shoes feature a super straight 4.5-inch heel designed to flatter the foot. It retails for $545.

A closeup look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton pulled together her chic ensemble with a gray bow-adorned Jane Taylor fascinator and Robinson Pelham earrings.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepping out to Easter services. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The coat-dress was plucked straight from the depths of the duchess’ closet, as she wore it for Easter services in 2014. Then on a trip to Australia, Middleton teamed the dress with the same Jane Taylor hat. The only swap was her shoes; five years ago, the University of St. Andrews alum selected off-white L.K. Bennett pumps with a rounded toe.

Kate Middleton celebrating Easter in Australia in 2014. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

This year, Middleton was accompanied by Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her 93rd birthday today. The queen was festive in a turquoise coat and matching hat (complete with pink trim). Her shoes were black low-heeled pumps.

Queen Elizabeth II at Easter Sunday services on April 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, who is awaiting the birth of her first child any day now, was not present for the festivities.

