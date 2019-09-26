Kate Middleton Recycles Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Blue Suede Pumps

Another royal engagement, another rewear for Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Cambridge recycled both her coat dress and her pumps today at the naming ceremony for the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship in Birkhead, U.K.
Middleton sported a cornflower blue Alexander McQueen coat dress that she first debuted in 2014 on a royal tour of New Zealand.
To go with the piece — which she’s worn in public four times now — the University of St. Andrews alum selected shoes that were also a rewear.
Middleton went with Emmy London’s Josie pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe, a navy suede upper and a 3-inch block heel. They’re available to shop on the brand’s website for $455.
The duchess was spotted in the same pumps at the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta sailing competition in May. She opted for a very different look that day, however, teaming the shoes with a striped blouse and flare-legged trousers for a more casual, nautical-inspired vibe.
When it comes to footwear, Middleton likes to stick with her favorite brands. In addition to Emmy London, other go-to labels include Gianvito Rossi, Rupert Sanderson and Jimmy Choo. For more casual occasions, Penelope Chilvers boots and Superga sneakers are among the royal’s top choices.
Flip through the gallery to see photos of Kate Middleton’s style before becoming a duchess.
Want more?
Kate Middleton Looks Chic in $140 Polka-Dot Blouse & Classic Pumps in London
Kate Middleton Recycles $79 Wedge Heels at Back to Nature Festival
Kate Middleton Wears Affordable New Balance Sneakers for the King’s Cup Sailing Race