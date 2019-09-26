Kate Middleton Recycles Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Blue Suede Pumps

Another royal engagement, another rewear for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled both her coat dress and her pumps today at the naming ceremony for the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship in Birkhead, U.K.

Middleton sported a cornflower blue Alexander McQueen coat dress that she first debuted in 2014 on a royal tour of New Zealand.

Kate Middleton at the naming of the RRS Sir David Attenborough on Sept. 26. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

To go with the piece — which she’s worn in public four times now — the University of St. Andrews alum selected shoes that were also a rewear.

Kate Middleton in Birkhead, U.K. on Sept. 26. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Emmy London shoes. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Middleton went with Emmy London’s Josie pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe, a navy suede upper and a 3-inch block heel. They’re available to shop on the brand’s website for $455.

Emmy London’s Josie pumps. CREDIT: Emmy London

The duchess was spotted in the same pumps at the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta sailing competition in May. She opted for a very different look that day, however, teaming the shoes with a striped blouse and flare-legged trousers for a more casual, nautical-inspired vibe.

Kate Middleton steps out in stripes with Emmy London pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, Middleton likes to stick with her favorite brands. In addition to Emmy London, other go-to labels include Gianvito Rossi, Rupert Sanderson and Jimmy Choo. For more casual occasions, Penelope Chilvers boots and Superga sneakers are among the royal’s top choices.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the naming of the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

