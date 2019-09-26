Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Recycles Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Blue Suede Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
Another royal engagement, another rewear for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled both her coat dress and her pumps today at the naming ceremony for the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship in Birkhead, U.K.

Middleton sported a cornflower blue Alexander McQueen coat dress that she first debuted in 2014 on a royal tour of New Zealand.

Kate Middleton, Alexander McQueen, coat dress, emmy London shoes, blue suede pumps, royal style, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeRRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship naming ceremony, Cammell Laird Shipyard, Birkenhead, UK - 26 Sep 2019Owned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the RRS Sir David Attenborough will enable world-leading research to be carried out in Antarctica and the Arctic over the next 25 to 30 years. Studying these remote regions plays a crucial role in allowing us to understand the changes in our planetâ€™s oceans, marine life and climate systems. The ship will be available year-round to the UKâ€™s research community. On board, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a team of engineers from Cammell Laird who have been involved in the shipâ€™s build, including young apprentices. Founded in Birkenhead in 1828, Cammell Laird specialises in ship building, repair, refit and conversion as well as providing engineering services to the energy sector. Wearing Alexander McQueen, Worn BeforeCatherine Duchess of CambridgeRRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship naming ceremony, Cammell Laird Shipyard, Birkenhead, UK - 26 Sep 2019Owned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the RRS Sir David Attenborough will enable world-leading research to be carried out in Antarctica and the Arctic over the next 25 to 30 years. Studying these remote regions plays a crucial role in allowing us to understand the changes in our planetâ€™s oceans, marine life and climate systems. The ship will be available year-round to the UKâ€™s research community. On board, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a team of engineers from Cammell Laird who have been involved in the shipâ€™s build, including young apprentices. Founded in Birkenhead in 1828, Cammell Laird specialises in ship building, repair, refit and conversion as well as providing engineering services to the energy sector. Wearing Alexander McQueen, Worn Before
Kate Middleton at the naming of the RRS Sir David Attenborough on Sept. 26.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

To go with the piece — which she’s worn in public four times now — the University of St. Andrews alum selected shoes that were also a rewear.

Kate Middleton, Alexander McQueen, coat dress, emmy London shoes, blue suede pumps, royal style, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeRRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship naming ceremony, Cammell Laird Shipyard, Birkenhead, UK - 26 Sep 2019Owned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the RRS Sir David Attenborough will enable world-leading research to be carried out in Antarctica and the Arctic over the next 25 to 30 years. Studying these remote regions plays a crucial role in allowing us to understand the changes in our planetâ€™s oceans, marine life and climate systems. The ship will be available year-round to the UKâ€™s research community. On board, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a team of engineers from Cammell Laird who have been involved in the shipâ€™s build, including young apprentices. Founded in Birkenhead in 1828, Cammell Laird specialises in ship building, repair, refit and conversion as well as providing engineering services to the energy sector. Wearing Alexander McQueen, Worn Before
Kate Middleton in Birkhead, U.K. on Sept. 26.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, emmy London, shoe style,
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Emmy London shoes.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Middleton went with Emmy London’s Josie pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe, a navy suede upper and a 3-inch block heel. They’re available to shop on the brand’s website for $455.

Emmy London Josie pumps
Emmy London’s Josie pumps.
CREDIT: Emmy London

The duchess was spotted in the same pumps at the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta sailing competition in May. She opted for a very different look that day, however, teaming the shoes with a striped blouse and flare-legged trousers for a more casual, nautical-inspired vibe.

kate middleton, gianvito rossi pumps, striped top, navy trousers, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launch The King’s Cup Regatta, London, UK - 07 May 2019The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will go head to head in a major sailing regatta race this summer in support of Their Royal Highnesses’ charitable causes. Each boat taking part will represent one of eight charities and the winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King’s Cup
Kate Middleton steps out in stripes with Emmy London pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, Middleton likes to stick with her favorite brands. In addition to Emmy London, other go-to labels include Gianvito Rossi, Rupert Sanderson and Jimmy Choo. For more casual occasions, Penelope Chilvers boots and Superga sneakers are among the royal’s top choices.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamRRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship naming ceremony, Cammell Laird Shipyard, Birkenhead, UK - 26 Sep 2019Owned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the RRS Sir David Attenborough will enable world-leading research to be carried out in Antarctica and the Arctic over the next 25 to 30 years. Studying these remote regions plays a crucial role in allowing us to understand the changes in our planetâ€™s oceans, marine life and climate systems. The ship will be available year-round to the UKâ€™s research community. On board, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a team of engineers from Cammell Laird who have been involved in the shipâ€™s build, including young apprentices. Founded in Birkenhead in 1828, Cammell Laird specialises in ship building, repair, refit and conversion as well as providing engineering services to the energy sector.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the naming of the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar ship.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see photos of Kate Middleton’s style before becoming a duchess.

