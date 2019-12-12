Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments of the Year

The “Kate Middleton effect” — and the world’s collective obsession with shopping the Duchess of Cambridge’s picks — is nothing new, and it remained in full force in 2019.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” in an interview with FN earlier this year.

In 2019, Kate continued her streak of British brands, choosing shoes from labels such as Emmy London, Russell & Bromley and longtime favorite L.K. Bennett.

Many of the duchess’ selections were classics, like pointed-toe stilettos and block-heeled pumps. But some of her choices were more unexpected. For instance, this February, Kate stepped out in London wearing block-heeled lace-up boots from L.K. Bennett that had an edgier feel than most of her shoes. She teamed the boots with a green knee-length dress and opaque black tights.

Kate Middleton steps out in a green Eponine dress with L.K. Bennett boots in London on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

The mom of three had a rare red carpet moment on Feb. 10 at the BAFTAs. She attended the awards show in a one-shouldered white gown from Alexander McQueen, designer of her wedding dress, and glittery silver Jimmy Choo pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing a white dress with glittery Jimmy Choo pumps at the BAFTAs in February. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Another longtime favorite brand of Kate’s is Gianvito Rossi, whose shoes she has worn many times over the years. Gianvito’s Piper silhouette was Kate’s favorite for pairing with dresses and trousers alike this year. The shoes, which have a pointed toe, a block heel and a suede upper, cost $695 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Kate Middleton wearing an Alexander McQueen coat dress with Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in a Smythe blazer, Joseph trousers and Gianvito Rossi pumps in London, Nov. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While many of Kate’s shoes picks came with designer price tags, some were more affordable. Sneakers from Superga and New Balance sneakers made appearances in her wardrobe this year. The duchess attended Wimbledon in July wearing $80 beige pumps from Aldo. Despite the Kate effect, the shoes are still in stock on the brand’s site.

Kate Middleton wears a blue flared Emilia Wickstead dress with Aldo Nicholes pumps at Wimbledon in July 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As she looks ahead to 2020, Kate is likely to continue wearing a high-low mix. Her penchant for British brand is expected to carry over as well.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s 2019 shoe style.

