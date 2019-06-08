Kate Beckinsale Looks Like a Sparkly Drawing + More Celebs in the Front Row at Moschino Spring ’20

Celebrities aplenty came out in style for the Moschino spring ’20 show in Los Angeles yesterday.

Leading the way was Kate Beckinsale. The actress resembled a marker drawing in a campy look from the brand’s spring ’19 collection. She suited up in a sparkly minidress with a low neckline and matching gloves, teaming the dress with tights that had a marker scribble pattern. For footwear, Beckinsale went with black pumps with a pointed silhouette. She finished her look with a glittery headpiece matching her dress.

Kate Beckinsale CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jasmine Sanders, also clad in Moschino, commanded attention. The model risked a wardrobe malfunction in a tracksuit worn with no top underneath, glamming up the look with gold pointy-toe pumps.

Jasmine Sanders CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson showed off her typically bohemian style in a white cropped shirt with ruffled detailing, flared-legged blue jeans and brown suede boots. The daughter of pop star Michael Jackson accessorized with layered beaded jewelry and a brown fringed jacket that she draped over her shoulders. She was accompanied by boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, who was rocker-chic in a silky paisley shirt, black pants, studded boots and John Lennon sunglasses.

(L-R): Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson, Kate Beckinsale, Eli Roth and Paula Patton. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Rounding out the stylish pack was Camila Mendes. The “Riverdale” actress wore a slim-fitting black and white striped suit with a patterned yellow tie and a red flower on the breast. Black pointy-toe pumps with an ankle strap and oversized glasses completed her ensemble.

Camila Mendes CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

